Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy Total Freedom and Convenience with Ooredoo's Customisable Shahry Business Digital Plans

Muscat, Oman

Businesses come in all shapes and sizes and so do Ooredoo's customisable plans. With Shahry Business Digital, customers have the option to select from three ready-to-pick plans or create their own with whatever data, calling minutes and roaming type they need. What's more, there's no commitment which means total freedom and convenience. Whether start-up or large enterprise, it's the perfect way to get great connectivity, while keeping it simple, flexible and affordable.

With a choice for every budget, the standalone plans start from just OMR 10 per month, all the way up to OMR 30 a month. For those that want to build their own plan, they can select the data quota and voice minutes required, and even data roaming with Passport World or GCC. Accessible through the Ooredoo App, it's a fully digital experience from order to delivery.

To sign up today, either head to the award-winning App or pop into any store. Customers can find out more about Ooredoo's Shahry business solutions by visiting www.ooredoo.om/B2BShahrydigital .