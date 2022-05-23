Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  05-21
0.3280 OMR    0.00%
01:46aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Enjoy Total Freedom and Convenience with Ooredoo's Customisable Shahry Business Digital Plans
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
04/28Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy Total Freedom and Convenience with Ooredoo's Customisable Shahry Business Digital Plans

05/23/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Businesses come in all shapes and sizes and so do Ooredoo's customisable plans. With Shahry Business Digital, customers have the option to select from three ready-to-pick plans or create their own with whatever data, calling minutes and roaming type they need. What's more, there's no commitment which means total freedom and convenience. Whether start-up or large enterprise, it's the perfect way to get great connectivity, while keeping it simple, flexible and affordable.

With a choice for every budget, the standalone plans start from just OMR 10 per month, all the way up to OMR 30 a month. For those that want to build their own plan, they can select the data quota and voice minutes required, and even data roaming with Passport World or GCC. Accessible through the Ooredoo App, it's a fully digital experience from order to delivery.

To sign up today, either head to the award-winning App or pop into any store. Customers can find out more about Ooredoo's Shahry business solutions by visiting www.ooredoo.om/B2BShahrydigital .

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 6,10%
Capitalization 214 M 555 M 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,33 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-13.68%555
SOFTBANK CORP.2.41%54 837
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.56%50 055
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-21.02%28 916
MTN GROUP LIMITED-3.13%18 777
SAFARICOM PLC-26.75%9 563