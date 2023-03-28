Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.4160 OMR   +0.97%
05:48aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Enjoy Up To 500GB Bonus Data During Ramadan with Shahry Offers from Ooredoo
PU
03/27Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Recharge and Win Amazing Rewards this Ramadan with Ooredoo
PU
03/22Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces Solutions That Meet the Ever-Growing Needs of the Financial Services Sector
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Enjoy Up To 500GB Bonus Data During Ramadan with Shahry Offers from Ooredoo

03/28/2023 | 05:48am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Helping customers share special moments with loved ones during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Ooredoo is offering up to 10GB bonus data on Shahry Endless plans and an enormous 500GB bonus data on Omanuna plans to help customers stay connected from 11pm to 9am. Starting from just OMR 10, Shahry Nights is available throughout Ramadan to give customers high speed internet to use absolutely free.

Shahry Endless 10 offers 15GB flexi data with 4GB night data for OMR 10, Shahry Endless 15 comes packed with 24GB flexi data and a bonus of 6GB to use after 11pm for OMR 15. The top tier plan, Endless 20, offers 40GB flexi data and an extra 10GB for OMR 20. Omanuna starts at OMR 25 and comes loaded with 75GB of data and can be upgraded to 70GB, 200GB and 2.5TB of data to meet the needs of data-hungry customers.

New Ooredoo users will receive the bonus night data immediately after successful registration. Existing customers need to upgrade to a Shahry Endless or Omanuna plan to receive the extra data. Users can view the full range of plans and opt in today through the Ooredoo App

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:47:07 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 7,32%
Capitalization 267 M 693 M 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-5.45%693
SOFTBANK CORP.4.50%55 911
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.56%53 390
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.11.22%26 153
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.52%12 576
DIGI.COM7.00%11 359
