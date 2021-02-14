Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Get More When Recharging with the Ooredoo App

02/14/2021 | 02:19pm EST
Always looking for more ways to provide an awesome digital experience, Ooredoo has revamped its app, now meaning users can complete recharges in just a few clicks. By saving their bank details, prepaid users can top up their phones in less than 60 seconds. What's more fantastic, with every recharge made through the app, customers can enjoy fun, free and exciting rewards, such as extra data and more minutes to stay connected for longer. This is just one of many ways Ooredoo continues to give back to its loyal users.

Free to use and continuously upgraded with useful and exciting features, users can pay bills, request PUK codes, transfer credit, customise plans, recharge, or order a SIM card for home delivery. Making it even better, the app also facilitates data transfer, local and international credit transfers, updating ID cards and tracking account details for Nojoom, raise and track issues and complaints, and check device health, providing an all-round superior digital experience for all.

Log in or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play, and unleash a world of fun and innovative features.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 19:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 6,58%
Capitalization 272 M 707 M 707 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG6.63%707
SOFTBANK CORP.10.75%64 205
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED15.17%44 050
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-6.70%27 027
SAFARICOM PLC11.97%14 035
MTN GROUP LIMITED23.71%9 209
