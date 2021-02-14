Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Get More When Recharging with the Ooredoo App

Always looking for more ways to provide an awesome digital experience, Ooredoo has revamped its app, now meaning users can complete recharges in just a few clicks. By saving their bank details, prepaid users can top up their phones in less than 60 seconds. What's more fantastic, with every recharge made through the app, customers can enjoy fun, free and exciting rewards, such as extra data and more minutes to stay connected for longer. This is just one of many ways Ooredoo continues to give back to its loyal users.

Free to use and continuously upgraded with useful and exciting features, users can pay bills, request PUK codes, transfer credit, customise plans, recharge, or order a SIM card for home delivery. Making it even better, the app also facilitates data transfer, local and international credit transfers, updating ID cards and tracking account details for Nojoom, raise and track issues and complaints, and check device health, providing an all-round superior digital experience for all.

Log in or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play, and unleash a world of fun and innovative features.