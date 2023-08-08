Muscat, Oman

Whether you want to stream ultra-high definition movies, download the latest online games or huge files, or simply browse or snap, Ooredoo has customers covered with its boosted Hala prepaid plans. Whatever you want to use it for and regardless of your budget, the new plans will give you access to extra high-speed data and therefore more time online! The Hala prepaid experience will never be the same again.

Under the revamped plans, Hala prepaid customers can expect more data for their money. They can enjoy 400 MB of data for OMR 1, get 1.5 GB of data for OMR 2, and for OMR 3 they will have access to 4 GB of data, with all three plans being valid for 10 days. Meanwhile, customers will have access to 7 GB of data for OMR 5 or 20 GB of data for OMR 10, with these plans being valid for 20 days.

Always committed to meeting personalised customer needs and lifestyles, Hala suits those who want to invest in all of its perks and don't want to worry about long-term commitments. To access the Hala plans, customers can simply use a recharge voucher, the Ooredoo App, or visit one of the many Ooredoo stores across Oman.

The revamped Hala Prepaid data plans are outlined below: