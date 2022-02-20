Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Grab A Unique Number with Ooredoo's Charity Auction

It's that time of year again! Ooredoo's popular charity number auction is back and from 24 to 27 February 2022, customers have the chance to bid for as many as 10 of their favourite mobile numbers. With 100 of Ooredoo's one of-a-kind Diamond and Gold digits up for grabs, making it even more special, all the proceeds will be donated to charity. It's the perfect mix of fun and helping those in need.

Interested customers can browse the online list, which includes different starting prices for different numbers. A registration fee of OMR 20 is applicable to take part in the auction and first-time bidders are required to fill out a registration form. Meanwhile, those who have participated in previous auctions can simply activate their account.

For more details on Ooredoo's quarterly vanity number online auction visit www.ooredoo.om/Personal/Mobile/DigitalServices/Auction.aspx.