Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Grab Your Favorite Mobile Number with Ooredoo's Charity Auction

Are you in the mood to feel good and do good? If so, then here is your chance as Ooredoo's popular vanity number charity auction is back again, giving customers an opportunity to bid for their favourite mobile numbers. To mark the 52nd National Day of the Renaissance, a symbolic 52 Diamond eight-digit numbers will be up for grabs, and the highest bidder will take home the prize. Registration opens on 4 December and bidding kicks off on 7 December. It's not only an exciting chance to get a special mobile number, but with all proceeds being donated to charity, it provides bidders with an opportunity to help those in need, too.

Those interested can browse the online list, which includes different starting prices for different numbers. A registration fee of OMR 20 is applicable to take part in the auction and first-time bidders are required to fill out a registration form. Meanwhile, those who have participated in previous auctions can simply activate their account. Don't miss out on the fun!

For more details on Ooredoo's quarterly vanity number online auction visit www.ooredoo.om/Personal/Mobile/DigitalServices/Auction.aspx