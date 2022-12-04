Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-11-28
0.4000 OMR   +0.50%
06:37aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Grab Your Favorite Mobile Number with Ooredoo's Charity Auction
PU
11/28Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Awarded two ISO certifications in Enterprise Risk and IT Service Management
PU
11/23Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo wins Leading Corporate for Investor Relations Award
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Grab Your Favorite Mobile Number with Ooredoo's Charity Auction

12/04/2022 | 06:37am EST
Are you in the mood to feel good and do good? If so, then here is your chance as Ooredoo's popular vanity number charity auction is back again, giving customers an opportunity to bid for their favourite mobile numbers. To mark the 52nd National Day of the Renaissance, a symbolic 52 Diamond eight-digit numbers will be up for grabs, and the highest bidder will take home the prize. Registration opens on 4 December and bidding kicks off on 7 December. It's not only an exciting chance to get a special mobile number, but with all proceeds being donated to charity, it provides bidders with an opportunity to help those in need, too.

Those interested can browse the online list, which includes different starting prices for different numbers. A registration fee of OMR 20 is applicable to take part in the auction and first-time bidders are required to fill out a registration form. Meanwhile, those who have participated in previous auctions can simply activate their account. Don't miss out on the fun!

For more details on Ooredoo's quarterly vanity number online auction visit www.ooredoo.om/Personal/Mobile/DigitalServices/Auction.aspx

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 11:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 260 M 676 M 676 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG5.26%676
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED24.13%60 221
SOFTBANK CORP.0.89%51 254
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-33.76%24 825
MTN GROUP LIMITED-22.69%13 634
DIGI.COM-8.49%10 658