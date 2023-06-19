Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-06-17
0.3620 OMR    0.00%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Grab Yourself a New Ooredoo Hala Prepaid Deal this Summer

06/19/2023 | 07:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, Oman

Talk to your family and friends for hours, stream, download, or order flowers with Ooredoo's new Hala prepaid plan, an easy-to-use and value-packed bundle. Whatever you want to use it for, the new Hala plan gives you at least 60 GB of data and 1,200 flexible minutes' worth of local calls or calls to numbers in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. And that's not all; on renewal, you'll receive another 15 GB of bonus data! For just OMR 25, including VAT, new and existing customers can use this bundle for four weeks. Enjoy it your way by choosing prepaid.

Always committed to meeting personalised customer needs, Ooredoo offers the new Hala prepaid plan for those who want to invest in all of its perks and don't want to worry about long-term commitments. After all, most people want to choose a plan that suits their lifestyle, and Ooredoo is happy to meet everyone's expectations.

Hala ensures customers are spoilt for choice with a mix of data, voice, and social data, all enhanced by Ooredoo's fantastic network, allowing customers to upgrade their experience and enjoy in a way that is best for them.

The value-packed Hala 75 GB data plus 1,200 minutes plan for OMR 25 and valid for four weeks is available via the App, so log in today, or use USSD code *555#. And if you are a new customer, download the App or visit Ooredoo's eShop at eshop.ooredoo.om.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 11:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 264 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 8,29%
Capitalization 236 M 612 M 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,36 OMR
Average target price 0,46 OMR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-17.73%612
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.81%59 143
SOFTBANK CORP.2.39%50 902
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.18.56%28 248
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-8.43%23 552
MTN GROUP LIMITED11.34%14 078
