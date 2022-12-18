Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Harness the Benefits of Free 5G Data with Ooredoo's Shahry Business Digital Plans

Businesses in Oman are now able to harness high speed capacity, low latency and many other transformational benefits of 5G as Ooredoo currently offers up to five times absolutely free 5G data with its Shahry Business Digital Plans. Available until 14 February 2023, new and existing customers can subscribe to the great value plans and get up to 5TB of bonus 5G data - enjoying a vastly improved, seamless performance, whether they are in the office, working from home or anywhere else. It's the perfect opportunity to experience 5G!

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "As a company that is committed to supporting the country's economic development and in line with Oman's Vision 2040, we continue to find ways to help Oman's businesses to thrive. All types of organisations get to experience our transformative 5G network while they realise that state-of-the-art wireless technologies are important to their future success and will drive our nation forward."

With a choice for every budget, the Shahry Business Digital plans start from just OMR 10 per month and go all the way up to OMR 90 a month, including endless data, unlimited closed user group minutes, data that can be used locally and in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and much more. For those that want to build their own plan, they can select the data quota and voice minutes required, and even data roaming with Passport World or GCC. Accessible through the Ooredoo App, it's a fully digital experience from order to delivery.

To subscribe to a plan or find out more, log in to the Ooredoo App, or head to www.ooredoo.om/5GFree.