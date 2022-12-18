Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-12-14
0.4280 OMR   +1.90%
06:33aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Harness the Benefits of Free 5G Data with Ooredoo's Shahry Business Digital Plans
PU
12/14Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Continues to Nurture the Potential of Children with Disabilities
PU
12/14Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo wins Best Data Centre Infrastructure Award at Oman's 2nd Big Data & Analytics Meet
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Harness the Benefits of Free 5G Data with Ooredoo's Shahry Business Digital Plans

12/18/2022 | 06:33am EST
Businesses in Oman are now able to harness high speed capacity, low latency and many other transformational benefits of 5G as Ooredoo currently offers up to five times absolutely free 5G data with its Shahry Business Digital Plans. Available until 14 February 2023, new and existing customers can subscribe to the great value plans and get up to 5TB of bonus 5G data - enjoying a vastly improved, seamless performance, whether they are in the office, working from home or anywhere else. It's the perfect opportunity to experience 5G!

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "As a company that is committed to supporting the country's economic development and in line with Oman's Vision 2040, we continue to find ways to help Oman's businesses to thrive. All types of organisations get to experience our transformative 5G network while they realise that state-of-the-art wireless technologies are important to their future success and will drive our nation forward."

With a choice for every budget, the Shahry Business Digital plans start from just OMR 10 per month and go all the way up to OMR 90 a month, including endless data, unlimited closed user group minutes, data that can be used locally and in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and much more. For those that want to build their own plan, they can select the data quota and voice minutes required, and even data roaming with Passport World or GCC. Accessible through the Ooredoo App, it's a fully digital experience from order to delivery.

To subscribe to a plan or find out more, log in to the Ooredoo App, or head to www.ooredoo.om/5GFree.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 11:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 279 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float -
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,43 OMR
Average target price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG12.63%724
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED20.21%57 448
SOFTBANK CORP.1.20%50 914
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-39.12%23 075
MTN GROUP LIMITED-27.49%12 642
DIGI.COM-15.14%9 812