Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo takes your business seriously! To safeguard and protect your business and employees fully, smart CCTV surveillance systems for monitoring make perfect sense. Ooredoo recognises the need to support SoHos and SMEs with security and safety, and is pleased to introduce new internet-connected CCTV bundles to small business owners. All CCTV devices are powered by high-speed internet connectivity and with Ooredoo's 5G network now available across Oman, you can be watching your business while on a holiday, staycation, business, or a desert trip!

Customers can select from a range of CCTV bundles and combine them with the existing Maktabi plans. The CCTV options start at two basic cameras and go up to a 32-camera bundle. And it's quick and easy to get started, with options to pay a one-time charge or in easy installments. With free installation within Muscat, and the flexibility to opt for more than one package or to combine it with an existing Maktabi plan or not, it's a customisable fit for every business.

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing at Ooredoo, said, "Innovative small businesses are an important part of our national economy, fuelling growth and diversification and creating jobs while contributing to their communities, which aligns with the objectives of Vision 2040. We aim to unleash the digital potential of these businesses by providing them with access to higher connectivity and internet speeds at a lower cost and integrated services so they can focus on their growth and stability and now also their safety and security."

Maktabi plans offer secure connectivity and reliable internet speeds of up to 60 Mbps, as well as other optional add-ons, which SMEs and SoHos in Oman require to grow and evolve.

Maktabi starts at just OMR 29 per month and includes a one-stop solution that covers a wide range of integrated communication services for businesses, including high-speed Internet, mobile packs fixed line, unlimited Closed User Group calls among employees, excellent service management and after sales support. Ooredoo has everything its corporate customers need to take their businesses to the next level!

To learn more about the CCTV bundles with Maktabi, visit www.ooredoo.om/Maktabi. To sign up, customers can contact their assigned Account Manager, or call the Business Contact Centre on 95011503