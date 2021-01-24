Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Make Room for More Data with Ooredoo's Monthly Internet Add-On

Continuing to give its customers more of what they want, Ooredoo is offering extra bonus data absolutely free with OMR 5 and OMR 10 monthly Internet add-ons. Valid until 3 April 2021, prepaid users can unlock up to 4GB of bonus data to enjoy on all their favourite social media apps. The best part is, users can subscribe as many times as they like. It's all part of Ooredoo's commitment to enriching its customers' digital lives.

Ooredoo's popular Shababiah prepaid plans provide the perfect mix of flexibility and convenience, with a choice of add-ons to fit all communications needs. Purchase an add-on quickly and easily through the Ooredoo Oman App, or activate by dialling *555*23# for OMR 5 or *555*26# for OMR 10. For more information, log on or sign up for the app, or visit www.ooredoo.om.