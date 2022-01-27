Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Announces People's Choice Winning Projects in Spring Forward and Springboard Training Programmes

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continuing to empower young Omani talent, Ooredoo has announced the People's Choice winners of its latest Spring Forward and Springboard training programmes. Members of the company's incubators participated in the competition, submitting their projects via video on the company's YouTube page. The Samail Incubator team, for their innovative project "Her Café", won the highest number of views among six participating projects from across the Sultanate of Oman. Ooredoo is celebrating the graduation of the fifth batch of its Spring Forward programme and the twentieth batch of its Springboard programme.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, "Through the Spring Forward program, Spring board program and other initiatives, we seek to provide aspiring young entrepreneurs the opportunity to enhance their skills, achieve their aspirations and showcase their creativity. It's all about equipping tomorrow's leaders with the tools needed to build a knowledge-based economy and contribute to achieving the 'Oman 2040' Vision to promote sustainable economic growth in the country."

The two popular programmes have become one of the main pillars of Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which aim to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the digital field and empower young people to launch into the world of entrepreneurship. Complementing its efforts to lead Oman's digital transformation, it has launched a number of different training programmes, including FURSA, as well as its women's incubators. In addition, the leading telecoms company continues to support SMEs through a variety of innovative and value-added communications solutions.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 08:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
03:09aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Announces People's Choice Winning Projects ..
PU
01/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Don't Wait to get the Latest Smartphone with Ooredo..
PU
01/23OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Celebrates Gulf Children's Day
PU
01/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Market-First Build Your Own Plan f..
PU
01/19OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Say ‘Hello Milan' with Ooredoo's Football- Th..
PU
01/18OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Pay Only for the Plan with Ooredoo's New Hala SIMs
PU
01/12OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Adds Majan Lounge as new Nojoom Partner
PU
01/10OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Connects more Locations with Fibre Home Int..
PU
01/09OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Stay Connected with Ooredoo Social+
PU
01/05Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison Create Indonesia's Second Largest Mobile Telecoms Compan..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 240 M 623 M 623 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-3.16%623
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.31%59 848
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.10%56 005
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-20.73%31 201
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.36%18 934
SAFARICOM PLC-5.27%12 891