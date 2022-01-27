Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Announces People's Choice Winning Projects in Spring Forward and Springboard Training Programmes

Continuing to empower young Omani talent, Ooredoo has announced the People's Choice winners of its latest Spring Forward and Springboard training programmes. Members of the company's incubators participated in the competition, submitting their projects via video on the company's YouTube page. The Samail Incubator team, for their innovative project "Her Café", won the highest number of views among six participating projects from across the Sultanate of Oman. Ooredoo is celebrating the graduation of the fifth batch of its Spring Forward programme and the twentieth batch of its Springboard programme.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, "Through the Spring Forward program, Spring board program and other initiatives, we seek to provide aspiring young entrepreneurs the opportunity to enhance their skills, achieve their aspirations and showcase their creativity. It's all about equipping tomorrow's leaders with the tools needed to build a knowledge-based economy and contribute to achieving the 'Oman 2040' Vision to promote sustainable economic growth in the country."

The two popular programmes have become one of the main pillars of Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which aim to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the digital field and empower young people to launch into the world of entrepreneurship. Complementing its efforts to lead Oman's digital transformation, it has launched a number of different training programmes, including FURSA, as well as its women's incubators. In addition, the leading telecoms company continues to support SMEs through a variety of innovative and value-added communications solutions.