Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Awarded two ISO certifications in Enterprise Risk and IT Service Management

Ooredoo has recently been awarded with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 31000:2018 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) recertification and the ISO 20000-1 Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) certification. The accreditations handover, attended by Ooredoo's CEO, CTIO and Saleh Al Manhi (Director - Operations and Maintenance) demonstrate the company's compliance to international standards and therefore recognise Ooredoo's continuous commitment to provide services that bring value to its customers.

Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo, said, "These accreditations are a testament to Ooredoo's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, which is our top priority. For this reason, we focus on business resilience, digital transformation, and implementing best practices for continuous improvement and to further streamline processes. We have been recognised for our ability to respond quickly to changing circumstances and disruptions, while we have been able to leverage quality data properly for meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations."

The ISO 31000:2018 ERM certification is received by companies following an audit-check and for their ability to effectively identify and mitigate risks within their organisation. Ooredoo has been attaining the ISO 31000:2018 ERM certification since 2019 and was the first telecom company in the Gulf Cooperation Council region to receive it. These achievements show that the company continues to position itself as a leading information and communications technology and telecoms solutions provider.

Meanwhile, the ISO 20000-1 ITSM certification is based on an independent certification audit conducted by Bureau Veritas, an international company providing testing, inspection, and certification services. Following the audit, it has been confirmed that Ooredoo meets the ISO standards for the development, implementation, monitoring, maintenance and continuous improvement of their IT service management system.

Constantly challenging itself to raise standards, Ooredoo aims to deliver excellent services, by not only meeting customers' expectations but exceeding them. For more information on Ooredoo's award-winning products and services, download the Ooredoo App, or visit www.ooredoo.om.