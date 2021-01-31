Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Boosts Digital Experiences with complimentary access to the OSN Streaming App for Fibre Home Internet

Keeping customers connected and entertained, Ooredoo is offering 12-months complimentary access to the OSN streaming app when signing-up or upgrading to Fibre Home Internet for new and existing customers. Making it even more exciting, subscribers can enjoy unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes, a discount on international calls, unlimited data usage and free modem installation. With Ooredoo's high quality network geared up for speed and reliability and combined with an awesome digital experience, staying connected and up to date with TV and movies has never been easier.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, 'We are excited to announce this partnership with OSN, which is all part of enriching our customers' digital lives by providing unique and personalised opportunities for connectivity at prices that suit all budgets. The OSN streaming app came as a perfect fit to deliver fantastic value to our customers. As our households become increasingly connected, accessing more and more services through the internet, our subscribers can now enjoy premium on-demand movies and series on OSN streaming app with seamless connectivity.'

Zahra Zayat, SVP - OTT, Digital & Telco at OSN said, 'We are honoured to be part of Ooredoo's successful digital journey, enabling the OSN streaming app as complimentary to Fibre Home Internet subscribers. We have seen a great opportunity in bundling our OSN streaming app with Ooredoo's premium plans, offering users fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free internet combined with an exceptional line up of premium movies and series. The OSN streaming app will allow Ooredoo customers to watch their favourite content on the go anytime, anywhere and on any device.'

OSN's strength is in its unbeatable range of exclusive content and best-in-class entertainment led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney+, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount+, MGM, and many others.

Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet plans offer users unlimited streaming, downloads and uploads with fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free internet in fibre coverage areas. Existing customers on the OMR 28 OMR plan can use the Ooredoo app to upgrade their plan, enjoying a higher speed and complimentary access to OSN streaming for 12 months.

Customers can order Fibre Home Internet through WhatsApp on 95009500, by selecting the home option and sharing their house location and Civil ID/Residence ID, or by calling 1514.