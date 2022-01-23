Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Celebrates Gulf Children's Day

Continuing to engage with topics that affect the local community, Ooredoo recently held an event to celebrate Gulf Children's Day, which is observed every year on 15th January and highlights children's rights and protection in the region. The event, which took place at the Omani Women's Association, included fun activities, entertainment and prizes from Engage Services United LLC. It is part of Ooredoo's long-running CSR programme, 'Goodwill', which is committed to protecting and providing opportunities for the youth of Oman.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Oman, said, "We are proud to live in a country that places the happiness and wellbeing of children at the forefront, and this is evident through the legislation and policies the country has in place to ensure a safe environment for them. As Ooredoo is an integral player in the local community, we continue to raise awareness on child safety and create ways to ensure our future leaders have the necessary tools that will enable them to achieve their ambitions."

Among the telecom company's ongoing efforts to safeguard children's wellbeing is the 'Safe & Sound' app, which offers real-time location services and parental controls functionality to make internet usage safer. Meanwhile, it has joined hands with the Ministry of Education for the launch of the first-ever comprehensive learning platform in Oman, the Digital Tutorial App, which offers academic courses as well as time management, organization skills, homework, collaboration tools.