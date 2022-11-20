Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-11-16
0.3940 OMR   +1.03%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Celebrates Oman's 52nd National Day of Renaissance with Children across Oman

11/20/2022 | 07:29am EST
Marking the 52nd National Day and as part of its community engagement initiatives, Ooredoo launched a roadshow to celebrate the joyous occasion with children at various civil society associations, charities, and hospitals in Oman. The special visits will include multiple activities including the distribution of Omani national scarves, colouring books and giveaways to the children to share the festive mood.

One of the main activities of the roadshow will take place this Wednesday; a fun-filled event for children at the Child Care Center in Muscat. The event will be held under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr. Laila Ahmed Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development (MoSD) and attended by Sayyida Maani bint Abdullah Al Busaidia, Director-General for Family Development at MoSD. They will be joined by executives from Ooredoo and Ooredoo volunteers.

Ooredoo also brought smiles to the community by having its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team members interacting and sharing gifts with children at the Pediatric Oncology Ward at the Royal Hospital in Muscat, and joined the children at the Digital Entertainment Rooms. These rooms were set up in 2020 by Ooredoo with state-of-the-art video games, TV screens and tablets for the young ones to enjoy. Other visits included the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disabilities where the Honorary Sabah bint Mohammed Al Bahlani, Chief Executive Officer welcomed Ooredoo's CSR team.

Since its inception, Ooredoo's commitment has been not only to spread happiness and smiles, but also to provide sustainable support to communities across Oman. A key part of this sustainable support is its digital entrepreneurship training programme for women. Within this context, the female entrepreneurs who have been part of Ooredoo's incubator programmes in Quriyat, Badiyah, and Mussanah, participated in the Ooredoo event. The women were able to sell their handicrafts, put hennah on people and sew the Omani kumma. The incubator initiatives have helped empower more than 10,000 women with income generating skills and inspired further socio-economic growth of local communities across the Sultanate.

Ooredoo's vision is to upgrade experiences and provide enablement by connecting communities to fun activities and new opportunities. For more information about their CSR activities, as well as their products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 12:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 256 M 666 M 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Average target price 0,42 OMR
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG3.68%666
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.40%59 256
SOFTBANK CORP.1.99%50 112
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-34.88%24 122
MTN GROUP LIMITED-22.91%13 787
SAFARICOM PLC-33.47%8 289