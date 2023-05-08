Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-05-06
0.3780 OMR    0.00%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Changes Life of First Lucky Winner of MINI Cooper in Recharge & Win Draw

05/08/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Dreams can come true with Ooredoo! Selected at random from thousands of entries to the Recharge and Win Draw, the first lucky winner of one of three MINI Coopers, has had his life changed. Alongside 35 other winners of an iPhone 14, free data and local minutes, one lucky customer, who was automatically entered into Ooredoo's Recharge and Win draw by recharging with OMR 3, scooped a brand new MINI Cooper.

Many believe that dreams can come true through hard work, talent, grit and through a bit of luck. Mr Patel, an Indian national who moved to Oman almost 25 years ago, said, "I have always been happy to work in Oman and I remember buying my first Ooredoo SIM card in 2005. I feel so grateful and lucky that I was able to enter this draw by simply topping up my prepaid credit by OMR 3. Thank you Ooredoo!"

Hala prepaid customers recharging by OMR 3 or more are automatically entered into the lucky draw. Missed out on your own chance to win big? You can still enter Ooredoo's next two draws, as Recharge and Win still runs until the end of June 2023.

Alongside two more MINI Coopers, there will be winners of an iPhone 14, 500 free local minutes, 25 GB local data, 1,000 local minutes, or 100 GB local data. The next draw for a fabulous MINI Cooper will take place on 2 June, while the other prizes are awarded on a weekly basis. And the more you recharge, the more chances you have to win. To subscribe or top up, head to the award-winning Ooredoo App. Or find out more about Hala prepaid at: www.ooredoo.om

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
