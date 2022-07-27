Log in
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-07-25
0.3700 OMR   +2.21%
0.3700 OMR   +2.21%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Connects Four New Areas with Fibre Home Internet

07/27/2022
Keeping up the pace with its nationwide fibre rollout, Ooredoo has added several new areas to its network. Homes in Qantab, Khabourah - Al Sarahat, Hamriya Expansion, and Nizwa IND can now access Fibre Home Internet, which offers great quality connection with unlimited data, unlimited national voice minutes, 10% off international calls, and free modem and installation, from as little as OMR 28 per month. Plus, those signing up for the OMR 35 plans or higher will get complimentary access to popular streaming service, OSN+.

With Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet services, customers can surf, chat and browse the internet for much longer without worrying about any interruptions while streaming movies and TV shows. Keep an eye out because there are more areas being added all the time!

Residents in areas with new coverage can order through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location to 95103000, or by calling the Fibre team on 1514.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 236 M 613 M 613 M
Net income 2022 11,9 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 241 M 625 M 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.63%625
SOFTBANK CORP.6.43%53 415
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.01%49 098
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-16.65%29 295
MTN GROUP LIMITED-15.10%15 418
SAFARICOM PLC-23.58%9 793