Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Connects Four New Areas with Fibre Home Internet

Keeping up the pace with its nationwide fibre rollout, Ooredoo has added several new areas to its network. Homes in Qantab, Khabourah - Al Sarahat, Hamriya Expansion, and Nizwa IND can now access Fibre Home Internet, which offers great quality connection with unlimited data, unlimited national voice minutes, 10% off international calls, and free modem and installation, from as little as OMR 28 per month. Plus, those signing up for the OMR 35 plans or higher will get complimentary access to popular streaming service, OSN+.

With Ooredoo's Fibre Home Internet services, customers can surf, chat and browse the internet for much longer without worrying about any interruptions while streaming movies and TV shows. Keep an eye out because there are more areas being added all the time!

Residents in areas with new coverage can order through WhatsApp by sharing their ID and location to 95103000, or by calling the Fibre team on 1514.