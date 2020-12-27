Log in
Muscat Exchange  >  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Continues Launches New Updates on Popular Digital Tutorial App

12/27/2020 | 03:07pm EST
Ooredoo has strengthened its popular Digital Tutorial application adding additional lessons for English, Science, Arabic and Islamic. Committed to enhancing education in the Sultanate and empowering the new generation, the Ooredoo application offers a diverse list of curricula suitable for different age groups and was launched to support students as they navigate through the new remote-learning school year. The recent update includes additional English lessons for children in pre-school and kindergarten, as well as science classes for ninth grade and Arabic and Islamic lessons suited for fourth grade students. Ooredoo have also announce future updates; mathematics lessons for ninth grade students, social studies lessons for twelfth grade students, and mind-maps to support Islamic studies for students from fifth to twelfth grade.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, 'With our Digital Tutorial app, we are committed to giving back to Oman and investing in the growth of our local communities. We consistently seek to build on our efforts to shape the leaders of tomorrow and this recent update, and the future planned updates, cater to all ages and will facilitate their achievements in schooling while also providing skills and knowledge that will contribute to their future success.'

Since its launch in May 2018, the Oman Digital Tutorial application has proven to be a great success, ranking sixty-five in Google Play and seventy-seven in the Apple Store out of the top one hundred comprehensive applications for education. It has achieved eleven million views from the start of the academic year in November and has reached over fourteen thousand people during its peak. The application has seen over two hundred and thirty-five thousand users accessits files with an average of eleven minutes spent on each file.

This digital initiative falls under Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Ooredoo Goodwill, which aims to invest in individuals of all ages and provide them with a free and easy-to-use learning tool. The app includes training courses on web design, HTML, cultural curricula and specialised topics for grades 1 to 12. Users are also able to take advantage of sessions on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and self-development classes offered by instructors, teachers and psychologists from the Sultanate and across the Middle East.

The Digital Tutorial application caters to all ages in the Sultanate and around the GCC, supporting students in their education journey. Users can download the app on their mobile phones and devices for free via the Apple Store or Google Play by searching 'Digital Oman Lessons App'.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 7,09%
Capitalization 253 M 656 M 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,49 OMR
Last Close Price 0,39 OMR
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Saud bin Nasser Faleh Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-25.95%656
SOFTBANK CORP.-11.85%58 489
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED13.44%38 317
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.37.95%29 262
SAFARICOM PLC7.94%12 515
TELE2 AB-20.46%9 026
