Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Continues Launches New Updates on Popular Digital Tutorial App

Ooredoo has strengthened its popular Digital Tutorial application adding additional lessons for English, Science, Arabic and Islamic. Committed to enhancing education in the Sultanate and empowering the new generation, the Ooredoo application offers a diverse list of curricula suitable for different age groups and was launched to support students as they navigate through the new remote-learning school year. The recent update includes additional English lessons for children in pre-school and kindergarten, as well as science classes for ninth grade and Arabic and Islamic lessons suited for fourth grade students. Ooredoo have also announce future updates; mathematics lessons for ninth grade students, social studies lessons for twelfth grade students, and mind-maps to support Islamic studies for students from fifth to twelfth grade.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, 'With our Digital Tutorial app, we are committed to giving back to Oman and investing in the growth of our local communities. We consistently seek to build on our efforts to shape the leaders of tomorrow and this recent update, and the future planned updates, cater to all ages and will facilitate their achievements in schooling while also providing skills and knowledge that will contribute to their future success.'

Since its launch in May 2018, the Oman Digital Tutorial application has proven to be a great success, ranking sixty-five in Google Play and seventy-seven in the Apple Store out of the top one hundred comprehensive applications for education. It has achieved eleven million views from the start of the academic year in November and has reached over fourteen thousand people during its peak. The application has seen over two hundred and thirty-five thousand users accessits files with an average of eleven minutes spent on each file.

This digital initiative falls under Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Ooredoo Goodwill, which aims to invest in individuals of all ages and provide them with a free and easy-to-use learning tool. The app includes training courses on web design, HTML, cultural curricula and specialised topics for grades 1 to 12. Users are also able to take advantage of sessions on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and self-development classes offered by instructors, teachers and psychologists from the Sultanate and across the Middle East.

The Digital Tutorial application caters to all ages in the Sultanate and around the GCC, supporting students in their education journey. Users can download the app on their mobile phones and devices for free via the Apple Store or Google Play by searching 'Digital Oman Lessons App'.