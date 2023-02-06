Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

ORDS
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-01-31
0.4340 OMR   -0.46%
10:10aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Enables Businesses to Scale Up with its Internet Professional Plans
PU
02/01Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Supports Small and Medium Sized Businesses with Bulk SMS and Mass SMS Services
PU
01/30Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Opens New Franchise Store in Wadi Kabir
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Enables Businesses to Scale Up with its Internet Professional Plans

02/06/2023
Muscat, Oman

Committed to playing a leading role in supporting businesses of all sizes in Oman, Ooredoo's revamped Internet Professional (OIP) plans offer higher speeds, rates, and more options! Available as part of all plans, business customers can enjoy all the benefits of unlimited fixed internet with speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to 1 Gbps, unlimited calling minutes to Ooredoo landlines, up to 1,000 local voice minutes to any mobile network, and international calling discounts of up to 35%. Plus, a dedicated helpdesk and after sales support available 24/7 makes it even easier to make the most out of Ooredoo's great value packages.

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing and ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "We recognise that companies in Oman have a considerable impact on the national economy as they contribute to productivity and growth. As a digital leader in the telecommunications industry, Ooredoo continues to support businesses of all sizes to improve their connectivity further, while capitalising on our seamless network, cutting-edge technology, and outstanding and dedicated customer service."

Ooredoo continues to stay ahead of the curve by offering innovative digital solutions to meet the ever-evolving market needs. It offers a variety of ready-made and customisable internet, mobile and ICT solutions, including cloud services, video conferencing, email collaboration suite and contact centre solutions. To activate the OIP plan, existing and new B2B customers can contact their account manager. Otherwise, they can call the Business Contact Centre on 95011503 or visit any Ooredoo Store across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 263 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 279 M 724 M 724 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-1.36%727