Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Enables Businesses to Scale Up with its Internet Professional Plans

Muscat, Oman

Committed to playing a leading role in supporting businesses of all sizes in Oman, Ooredoo's revamped Internet Professional (OIP) plans offer higher speeds, rates, and more options! Available as part of all plans, business customers can enjoy all the benefits of unlimited fixed internet with speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to 1 Gbps, unlimited calling minutes to Ooredoo landlines, up to 1,000 local voice minutes to any mobile network, and international calling discounts of up to 35%. Plus, a dedicated helpdesk and after sales support available 24/7 makes it even easier to make the most out of Ooredoo's great value packages.

Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing and ICT Solutions at Ooredoo, said, "We recognise that companies in Oman have a considerable impact on the national economy as they contribute to productivity and growth. As a digital leader in the telecommunications industry, Ooredoo continues to support businesses of all sizes to improve their connectivity further, while capitalising on our seamless network, cutting-edge technology, and outstanding and dedicated customer service."

Ooredoo continues to stay ahead of the curve by offering innovative digital solutions to meet the ever-evolving market needs. It offers a variety of ready-made and customisable internet, mobile and ICT solutions, including cloud services, video conferencing, email collaboration suite and contact centre solutions. To activate the OIP plan, existing and new B2B customers can contact their account manager. Otherwise, they can call the Business Contact Centre on 95011503 or visit any Ooredoo Store across Oman.