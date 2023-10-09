Muscat, Oman

Committed to representing the ethical values of its customers, Ooredoo enabled them to donate to fundraising appeals for those affected by the recent natural disasters in Morocco and Libya. Ooredoo teamed up with the Oman Charitable Organisation and Dar Al Atta'a to get more financial aid into the affected countries and support organisations providing effective humanitarian assistance on the ground. Donating by text is an easy and impactful way to support non-profit organisations helping others in need and crisis, no matter where they are.

Ooredoo raised awareness about the appeals through all of its digital channels, including the Ooredoo App, and sent text messages to its customers to support Oman Charitable Organisation and Dar Al Atta'a in raising funds. Customers who want to donate OMR 1 to support those in need in Libya and Morocco, can text the name of the country, Morocco or Libya, to the five-digit text message numbers: 90001 for Dar Al Atta'a and 90909 for Oman Charitable Organisation. Both Dar Al Atta'a and Oman Charitable Organisation are non-profit and well-established charitable organisations that cooperate with third parties and are able to play an essential role in caring for those affected. Each donation will support their efforts to make a difference, and will be directed to where the need is greatest.

Committed to being a company with a purpose beyond profit, Ooredoo considers the text donations initiative part of its Goodwill programme. Goodwill is the company's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to create a positive, measurable, and sustainable impact on people's lives, livelihoods, and the economy.