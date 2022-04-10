Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  04-06
0.3360 OMR   +1.82%
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Goodwill Journey to spread joy to the Community during Ramadan

04/10/2022 | 08:49am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Embracing the spirit of Ramadan, the Ooredoo Goodwill Journey will visit communities across the country to spread joy and support people in need. This year marks the 18th edition of Ooredoo's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme and 15 Ooredoo volunteers will travel the length and breadth of Oman to distribute food items, appliances and gifts in support of women, youth, the community, elderly people, people in hospital and children with disabilities.

Starting in Muscat on 10 April 2022, the volunteers will visit a new destination each day. The first stop will be at the Social Care House in Rustaq and then to Rustaq Hospital to launch the digital screens provided by Ooredoo to improve communication between the staff, visitors and patients. Later that day, volunteers will visit the Social Care House in Rustaq to support them with a donation of gifts, and also motorbikes designed to aid mobility.

The Goodwill Journey will launch a women's incubator in Jalan Bani bu Hassan which will provide opportunities for the development of small businesses for over 500 women.

Ooredoo will also distribute food supply boxes to over 500+ families in Salalah, Mirbat, as well as Barka, Mussanah, Nizwa and Yangal, where the team will gather with the Omani Women's Association to share Iftar together. Plus, Ooredoo volunteers will distribute Iftar Sa'am boxes to college students in Sohar and distributing toys, sweets and taking part in Ramadan activities with orphaned children and widows.

On 14 April, the team will enjoy a special celebration for Qaranqasho at the Al-Wafa Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Children in Al-Amerat.

This year's Ooredoo Goodwill Journey will also visit the Governorates of North and South Al-Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Sharqiya and Dhofar in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and the Omani Women's Associations charity teams and Al Wafa Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Children.

First launched in 2005, the Ooredoo Goodwill Journey has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of people in Oman by providing them with necessary appliances, educational equipment and vital supplies. The initiative has also provided opportunities to incubators and helped to launch female-driven businesses and projects promoting growth, development and prosperity.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 12:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 219 M 568 M 568 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-11.58%568
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED11.45%57 088
SOFTBANK CORP.1.55%55 883
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.11%32 800
MTN GROUP LIMITED4.66%21 965
SAFARICOM PLC-7.77%12 152