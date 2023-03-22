Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Introduces Solutions That Meet the Ever-Growing Needs of the Financial Services Sector

Muscat, Oman

Providing businesses across all sectors with reimagined and innovative solutions that can accelerate their growth, Ooredoo brought together customers in the financial services sector. The company organized an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) event to share industry insights and showcase its smart, state-of-the-art solutions.

Saoud Al Riyami, Acting Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, "We leverage the latest technologies to support businesses in becoming future-ready. By offering a broad range of solutions that can transform the ways in which they operate, we can help them to optimise costs and unlock new growth opportunities. By focusing on products and solutions that are tailored to corporate customers in the financial services industry, we are supporting a sector that plays a crucial role in the national economy."

Standing at the forefront of digital transformation, Ooredoo remains focused on meeting the needs of modern businesses in Oman. The company's growing portfolio includes several highly innovative, dynamic and flexible business products, services and solutions, covering both mobile and fixed technologies. Smart, state-of-the-art solutions offered by Ooredoo to businesses include Laptop Instalment, Dahua Smart Screen, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and Private Automatic Business Exchange (PABX) to name but a few. Ooredoo has everything its corporate customers need to take their businesses to the next level.

