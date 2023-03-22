Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-03-20
0.4120 OMR    0.00%
04:31aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces Solutions That Meet the Ever-Growing Needs of the Financial Services Sector
PU
03/15Transcript : Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/14Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Highlights Role of Technology in Risk and Disaster Management
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Introduces Solutions That Meet the Ever-Growing Needs of the Financial Services Sector

03/22/2023 | 04:31am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Providing businesses across all sectors with reimagined and innovative solutions that can accelerate their growth, Ooredoo brought together customers in the financial services sector. The company organized an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) event to share industry insights and showcase its smart, state-of-the-art solutions.

Saoud Al Riyami, Acting Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, "We leverage the latest technologies to support businesses in becoming future-ready. By offering a broad range of solutions that can transform the ways in which they operate, we can help them to optimise costs and unlock new growth opportunities. By focusing on products and solutions that are tailored to corporate customers in the financial services industry, we are supporting a sector that plays a crucial role in the national economy."

Standing at the forefront of digital transformation, Ooredoo remains focused on meeting the needs of modern businesses in Oman. The company's growing portfolio includes several highly innovative, dynamic and flexible business products, services and solutions, covering both mobile and fixed technologies. Smart, state-of-the-art solutions offered by Ooredoo to businesses include Laptop Instalment, Dahua Smart Screen, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and Private Automatic Business Exchange (PABX) to name but a few. Ooredoo has everything its corporate customers need to take their businesses to the next level.

For more information on Ooredoo's extensive solutions for businesses, visit www.ooredoo.om

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 7,28%
Capitalization 268 M 697 M 697 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-6.36%697
SOFTBANK CORP.3.26%55 263
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-6.20%52 664
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.9.22%25 585
MTN GROUP LIMITED-3.38%11 996
DIGI.COM6.50%10 908