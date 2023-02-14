Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Introduces State-of-the-Art Solutions to the Business Community in Exclusive Event

Muscat, Oman

Providing businesses in Oman with superior connectivity and cutting edge digital solutions, Ooredoo recently brought together over a 50 Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), as well as Small and Home Offices (SOHOs). Ooredoo organised the SME event to connect with its partners and showcase opportunities and industry trends. The company also introduced how its leading Information Communications Technology (ICT) can support the growth of businesses of various sizes, sectors, and demographics.

"The majority of small businesses in Oman have a strong value proposition and a great impact on our communities and the economy," commented Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo. "The event was a great opportunity for business owners and employees to network and also further strengthens our relationship with companies of all sizes and across all industries. With excellent fixed and mobile services and smart solutions in place, we continue to elevate to our service offerings in order to support our partners to successfully run, digitise and optimise their operations."

Smart, state-of-the-art solutions offered by Ooredoo to businesses include, Dahua Smart interactive Screen, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and Private Automatic Business Exchange (PABX), WiFi Solutions, and Microsoft 360 to name but a few. Leading the Oman's digital transformation, Ooredoo is continuously focused on supporting the requirements of businesses. The company's growing portfolio includes several highly innovative, dynamic and flexible business products, services and solutions, covering both mobile and fixed technologies. Ooredoo has everything its corporate customers need to take their businesses to the next level.

For more information on Ooredoo's extensive solutions for businesses, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business