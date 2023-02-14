Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-02-12
0.4280 OMR   -0.47%
09:32aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces State-of-the-Art Solutions to the Business Community in Exclusive Event
PU
02/13Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo announces pre-order of the New Galaxy S23 Series in Oman with 23GB storage free!
PU
02/13Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Introduces State-of-the-Art Solutions to the Business Community in Exclusive Event

02/14/2023 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, Oman

Providing businesses in Oman with superior connectivity and cutting edge digital solutions, Ooredoo recently brought together over a 50 Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), as well as Small and Home Offices (SOHOs). Ooredoo organised the SME event to connect with its partners and showcase opportunities and industry trends. The company also introduced how its leading Information Communications Technology (ICT) can support the growth of businesses of various sizes, sectors, and demographics.

"The majority of small businesses in Oman have a strong value proposition and a great impact on our communities and the economy," commented Saied Al Lawati, Director of Business Marketing & ICT Solutions at Ooredoo. "The event was a great opportunity for business owners and employees to network and also further strengthens our relationship with companies of all sizes and across all industries. With excellent fixed and mobile services and smart solutions in place, we continue to elevate to our service offerings in order to support our partners to successfully run, digitise and optimise their operations."

Smart, state-of-the-art solutions offered by Ooredoo to businesses include, Dahua Smart interactive Screen, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and Private Automatic Business Exchange (PABX), WiFi Solutions, and Microsoft 360 to name but a few. Leading the Oman's digital transformation, Ooredoo is continuously focused on supporting the requirements of businesses. The company's growing portfolio includes several highly innovative, dynamic and flexible business products, services and solutions, covering both mobile and fixed technologies. Ooredoo has everything its corporate customers need to take their businesses to the next level.

For more information on Ooredoo's extensive solutions for businesses, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
09:32aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces State-of-the-Art Solutions to th..
PU
02/13Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo announces pre-order of the New Galaxy S23 S..
PU
02/13Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
02/09Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo supercharges businesses of all sizes with i..
PU
02/08Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Recommends Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
02/07Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Introduces New 3 Month Plan for Hala Prepai..
PU
02/06Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Enables Businesses to Scale Up with its Int..
PU
02/01Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Supports Small and Medium Sized Businesses ..
PU
01/30Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Opens New Franchise Store in Wadi Kabir
PU
01/29Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Talk more for Less with Ooredoo's National Voice Of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 7,01%
Capitalization 255 M 664 M 664 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.73%725
SOFTBANK CORP.2.55%54 340
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.81%53 601
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.67%28 389
MTN GROUP LIMITED12.19%14 445
DIGI.COM3.50%11 136