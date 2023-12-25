Muscat, Oman

The exciting grand finale of this year's South Al Batinah Governorate Champions League took place recently, with Ooredoo as the youth sports event's main sponsor. 16 teams fought it out for the title over the two competition, and the event attracted hundreds of football fans. Ooredoo always keeps its eye on the ball when supporting initiatives that give Omani youth an excellent opportunity to focus on their fitness, team working skills, and talent, and activities which unite communities!

The football finals were held at the Sports Centre at Al Awabi, with His Excellency Engineer Masoud bin Saeed bin Hashim Al Hashimi, Governor of South Al Batinah, serving as the guest of honour. Other stakeholders, including Nasser Muhanna Al Yaarubi, Acting Chief Financial Officer of Ooredoo, attended the finals as well.

The company gets a kick out of supporting the youth and connecting communities across Oman as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and is passionate about uniting people through popular sports events, such as the nation's favourite game. The telco never just watches from the sidelines when it comes to making a real difference and upgrading the worlds of communities across Oman. For more information on its CSR initiatives, please visit www.ooredoo.om.