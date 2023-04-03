Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Kicks Off 19th Goodwill Journey to Create a Positive Impact on Communities This Ramadan

Muscat, Oman

Muscat, Oman Ooredoo has recently kicked off their 19th Goodwill Journey, one of the company's most impactful and sustainable community-based initiatives, to make a real difference during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Every year, a team of volunteers sets off on the Journey to various regions across Oman to support communities in a range of areas. The celebratory send-off from Muscat Grand Mall took place under the auspices of the honourable Dr Aisha bint Ahmed bin Yusuf Al-Washahi, State Council Member.

This year the flagship annual event is being run in cooperation with Shell Oman Marketing Company, Mwasalat, Dar Al Atta`a, and talabat. Upgrading the world of many, it promotes sustainable development, empowers Omani women, and supports home businesses, as well as small and medium enterprises. During their voyage, the team will also be carrying out activities to support people with special needs, low-income families, as well as charitable and non-Government organisations.

Originally launched in 2005 to support a range of community groups during Ramadan, it is part of the company's broader Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. Over the years, volunteers have travelled thousands of kilometres across Oman and have created a positive and measurable impact on the lives of over 5,000 people. For more information on Ooredoo's 19th Goodwill Journey and how to contribute to it, visit www.ooredoo.om