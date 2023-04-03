Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-03-29
0.4080 OMR   -0.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Kicks Off 19th Goodwill Journey to Create a Positive Impact on Communities This Ramadan

04/03/2023 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, Oman

Muscat, Oman Ooredoo has recently kicked off their 19th Goodwill Journey, one of the company's most impactful and sustainable community-based initiatives, to make a real difference during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Every year, a team of volunteers sets off on the Journey to various regions across Oman to support communities in a range of areas. The celebratory send-off from Muscat Grand Mall took place under the auspices of the honourable Dr Aisha bint Ahmed bin Yusuf Al-Washahi, State Council Member.

This year the flagship annual event is being run in cooperation with Shell Oman Marketing Company, Mwasalat, Dar Al Atta`a, and talabat. Upgrading the world of many, it promotes sustainable development, empowers Omani women, and supports home businesses, as well as small and medium enterprises. During their voyage, the team will also be carrying out activities to support people with special needs, low-income families, as well as charitable and non-Government organisations.

Originally launched in 2005 to support a range of community groups during Ramadan, it is part of the company's broader Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. Over the years, volunteers have travelled thousands of kilometres across Oman and have created a positive and measurable impact on the lives of over 5,000 people. For more information on Ooredoo's 19th Goodwill Journey and how to contribute to it, visit www.ooredoo.om

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 7,35%
Capitalization 266 M 690 M 690 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-7.27%690
SOFTBANK CORP.2.76%54 385
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.15%52 573
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.15.65%27 405
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.13%12 996
DIGI.COM8.50%11 531
