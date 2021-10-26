Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Revamped Internet Add ons for Hala & Shahry customers

Continuing to enhance its customer experience, Ooredoo Launches Revamped Internet Add ons Hala & Shahry customers now can simply visit the award-winning Ooredoo App and select from Hala Internet Add ons for prepaid or from Shahry internet Add ons for postpaid to enjoy streaming, surfing and exploring the internet for longer without putting burning a hole in the wallet. This is just one of many ways Ooredoo continuously adds value to its users.

What's more, new and existing customers can choose from daily data plans starting at a fantastic price of OMR 0.500bz, or those looking for a longer commitment, can get 12-week plane for OMR 20 and receive 25GB of data. Users are now spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a suitable plan. To subscribe to the desired package, customers can log into the Ooredoo App. Hala users can also dial *555*55# to subscribe.