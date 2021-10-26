Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Revamped Internet Add ons for Hala & Shahry customers

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
Continuing to enhance its customer experience, Ooredoo Launches Revamped Internet Add ons Hala & Shahry customers now can simply visit the award-winning Ooredoo App and select from Hala Internet Add ons for prepaid or from Shahry internet Add ons for postpaid to enjoy streaming, surfing and exploring the internet for longer without putting burning a hole in the wallet. This is just one of many ways Ooredoo continuously adds value to its users.

What's more, new and existing customers can choose from daily data plans starting at a fantastic price of OMR 0.500bz, or those looking for a longer commitment, can get 12-week plane for OMR 20 and receive 25GB of data. Users are now spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a suitable plan. To subscribe to the desired package, customers can log into the Ooredoo App. Hala users can also dial *555*55# to subscribe.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
03:56aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Launches Revamped Internet Add ons for Hala..
PU
10/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Calling Gamers for Ooredoo's Online Gaming Tourname..
PU
10/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : PopCom to launch autonomous retail technology in Qa..
AQ
10/24OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Supports Eidaad Internship Through Training..
PU
10/20OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Takes Most Socially Responsible Telecom Com..
PU
10/18OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Supports the Recovery of Cyclone Shaheen th..
PU
10/17OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Unveils New iPhone 13, Donating Profits to ..
PU
10/15OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : PopCom to deploy autonomous retail technology in Qa..
AQ
10/14OOREDOO AWARDED WORLD-CLASS ISO 9001 : 2015 Recertification
PU
10/13OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo and Huawei Embark on a Joint Mission to Adv..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 246 M 640 M 641 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 911 322x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,38 OMR
Average target price 0,55 OMR
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-3.57%640
SOFTBANK CORP.17.40%63 192
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED35.63%50 844
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.26.32%43 145
MTN GROUP LIMITED124.85%16 622
SAFARICOM PLC23.65%15 482