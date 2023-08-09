Muscat, Oman

Fancy unlimited streaming, downloading, gaming, and chatting with family and friends who are somewhere else over the summer and Khareef season? With Ooredoo's special unlimited data deal, Hala prepaid customers can stay connected for just OMR 2 per day! The limited time offer starts from 31 July and runs until 29 October. So, customers can now say yes, yes, yes to affordable access to the Internet!

Ooredoo's Hala prepaid plans mean customers are spoilt for choice with a mix of data, voice, and social data, all enhanced by Ooredoo's fantastic network, allowing them to upgrade their world and their lifestyle.

The value-packed Hala unlimited data plan for OMR 2 per day is available through the Ooredoo App, or use USSD code *555# . Customers can also visit Ooredoo's eShop at www.eshop.ooredoo.om or any Ooredoo store across Oman.