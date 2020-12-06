Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Named Best Telecom Company Oman 2020 and Listed Among Top 100 Global Companies to Watch at GBAF Awards

Ooredoo Oman has been named Best Telecom Company Oman 2020 at the 10th Annual Global Banking & Finance Review Awards as well as being listed in The Next 100 Global Awards 2020 - Telecommunications as one of its top 100 global companies to watch. Recognised all over the world, the awards serve to highlight companies at the forefront of their respective industries, whose strategy, achievements, dedication, and leadership are demonstrated through the delivery of the best possible experience for their customers.

Ooredoo continues to play a pioneering role in Oman's communications landscape, underpinned by it's digital transformation strategy and a number of ground-breaking achievements this year, including the launch of 5G, new functions added to their mobile app, and a whole host of innovative, easy-to-use, and affordable solutions that have helped its users stay connected, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of its customers, Ooredoo aims to help as many people get the best out of the internet, while placing Oman firmly in the global race towards digital innovation.

