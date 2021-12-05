Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Named the Most Outstanding Telecoms Company at Global 100 Awards 2021

Ooredoo has been named as the 'Most Outstanding Telecoms Company' at the Global 100 Awards 2021. The awards were based on a variety of criteria, including international and domestic work, accomplishments and strategies. Ending the year with a string of accolades, this is one of many won by Ooredoo, including, most recently, the 'Best Customer Experience in the Telecoms Category at the CX Live Awards 2021.'

Enriching customers' digital lives, Ooredoo is transforming the way people stay connected, whether for work or leisure, for both individuals and businesses alike. Backed by a great network, awesome products and services and pushing the envelope when it comes to technology and innovation, it continues to transform the telecoms landscape in Oman, making sure customers enjoy the internet to the max.