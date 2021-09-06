Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Nojoom Members Can Burn Some Energy with 20% Off at Trampo Extreme

09/06/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Got energy to burn? Ooredoo has teamed up with Trampo Extreme to offer 20% off exclusively for Nojoom members. The discount is available for all Silver, Gold, and Platinum cardholders and is applicable to individual access passes for all games. The exciting offer is just one of a growing list of privileges associated with Ooredoo's popular loyalty programme, as it continues to find fun and useful ways to reward its customers.

With two million members and counting, Nojoom offers unmatched value, premium recognition and unique rewards. Members can earn points simply by making calls, sending SMSs, paying Ooredoo bills, or using any of the company's services. They can then redeem them on a wide range of services, in addition to enjoying exclusive deals and discounts from over 100 partners across the Sultanate. It's just one way that Ooredoo is pioneering a superb customer experience.

Customers can access the offer through the Ooredoo app by heading to the Nojoom page and checking the list of partners.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 258 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 7,85%
Capitalization 247 M 642 M 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-2.55%646
SOFTBANK CORP.17.56%65 075
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED29.26%49 488
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.34.61%46 419
MTN GROUP LIMITED115.88%16 407
SAFARICOM PLC23.07%15 347