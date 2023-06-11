Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-06-07
0.3620 OMR    0.00%
03:44aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Opens Latest Franchise Store in Dhakiliya Region
PU
06/07Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Get Everything You Need at No Extra Cost with Ooredoo's Shahry Endless and Omanuna Postpaid Plans
PU
06/05Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Offers an Opportunity for Young Omanis to Boost their Employability with the Ta'alaq Internship Programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Opens Latest Franchise Store in Dhakiliya Region

06/11/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Muscat, Oman

Committed to providing a an unrivalled customer experience to an ever-wider audience in Oman, Ooredoo recently opened its 46th franchise store in Izki in the Dhakiliya region. The store, operated by Khimji Ramdas Group, is the latest and 11th addition to Ooredoo's successful franchise partnership with the leading business conglomerate. The opening is part of Ooredoo's expansion strategy as the new store will offer a range of products, services, and digital solutions to people residing in the area, while the sales team will understand the needs of the local market and focus on building close relationships with all customers.

Ooredoo has been expanding into new areas to reach new audiences who are now able to benefit from the company's many value-added, state-of-the-art digital solutions, including cost-effective bundles, high-speed data, unlimited packages, and excellent connectivity.

To learn more about Ooredoo's value-added products and services or your nearest Ooredoo store, connect online at www.ooredoo.om, or download the Ooredoo App. Scan to find the location of new store in Izki:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 07:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
03:44aOmani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Opens Latest Franchise Store in Dhakiliya R..
PU
06/07Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Get Everything You Need at No Extra Cost with Oored..
PU
06/05Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Offers an Opportunity for Young Omanis to B..
PU
06/05Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Get More for Longer with an Ooredoo Hala Prepaid Pl..
PU
06/01Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Recognises Its Dealer Partners in Al Dhakhi..
PU
05/30Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo launches 22nd Edition of its Personal and P..
PU
05/30Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : There's still time to Win Big with Ooredoo's Rechar..
PU
05/24Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Never Miss a Shahry Plan Payment with the New Auto ..
PU
05/21Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Launches 8th Edition of Spring Forward Prog..
PU
05/16Omani Qatari Telecommunications Saog : Ooredoo Partners with Eight New Indirect Sales Chan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 264 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 8,29%
Capitalization 236 M 612 M 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,36 OMR
Average target price 0,46 OMR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-17.73%612
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.22%58 434
SOFTBANK CORP.1.65%51 382
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.19.70%28 076
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-8.32%22 905
MTN GROUP LIMITED7.34%13 186
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer