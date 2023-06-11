Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Opens Latest Franchise Store in Dhakiliya Region

Muscat, Oman

Committed to providing a an unrivalled customer experience to an ever-wider audience in Oman, Ooredoo recently opened its 46th franchise store in Izki in the Dhakiliya region. The store, operated by Khimji Ramdas Group, is the latest and 11th addition to Ooredoo's successful franchise partnership with the leading business conglomerate. The opening is part of Ooredoo's expansion strategy as the new store will offer a range of products, services, and digital solutions to people residing in the area, while the sales team will understand the needs of the local market and focus on building close relationships with all customers.

Ooredoo has been expanding into new areas to reach new audiences who are now able to benefit from the company's many value-added, state-of-the-art digital solutions, including cost-effective bundles, high-speed data, unlimited packages, and excellent connectivity.

To learn more about Ooredoo's value-added products and services or your nearest Ooredoo store, connect online at www.ooredoo.om, or download the Ooredoo App. Scan to find the location of new store in Izki: