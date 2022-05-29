Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Evina to Enhance Cybersecurity for Mobile Payments

Muscat, Oman

Continuing to enriching its customer experience, Ooredoo has formed a strategic partnership with Evina, the leading specialists in cybersecurity for mobile payments. Under the agreement, Ooredoo will utilise Evina's anti-fraud solutions for value-added services (VAS), which automatically block fraudulent transactions coming from online ads. Ooredoo transactions will be fully backed by Evina's innovative technology from June 2022.

Ahmed Diwan, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said, "We are happy to sign a strategic partnership with Evina. A step forward into enhancing customer experience by introducing an additional layer of security to protect our customers from digital harassment and fraud attacks".

David Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer at Evina, added, "With more than 15 years of experience in the mobile payment and advertising market, we have a solid track record of helping major mobile network operators, who trust our revenue-boosting cybersecurity solutions to protect their transactions. We are delighted to partner with Ooredoo. Together, we are helping create a more secure and prosperous mobile ecosystem, and fulfilling our mission to create a safer internet for everyone."

As a digital leader, Ooredoo's digital solutions offer customers security and convenience, while accelerating Oman's wider digital transformation.