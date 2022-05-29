Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  05-25
0.3160 OMR   -1.25%
02:46pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Evina to Enhance Cybersecurity for Mobile Payments
PU
05/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Connects Five more Areas with Fibre Home Internet
PU
05/25OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Huawei to Pioneer Digital Innovation with Experience Centric ICT Solutions in Oman
PU
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with Evina to Enhance Cybersecurity for Mobile Payments

05/29/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
Muscat, Oman

Continuing to enriching its customer experience, Ooredoo has formed a strategic partnership with Evina, the leading specialists in cybersecurity for mobile payments. Under the agreement, Ooredoo will utilise Evina's anti-fraud solutions for value-added services (VAS), which automatically block fraudulent transactions coming from online ads. Ooredoo transactions will be fully backed by Evina's innovative technology from June 2022.

Ahmed Diwan, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said, "We are happy to sign a strategic partnership with Evina. A step forward into enhancing customer experience by introducing an additional layer of security to protect our customers from digital harassment and fraud attacks".

David Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer at Evina, added, "With more than 15 years of experience in the mobile payment and advertising market, we have a solid track record of helping major mobile network operators, who trust our revenue-boosting cybersecurity solutions to protect their transactions. We are delighted to partner with Ooredoo. Together, we are helping create a more secure and prosperous mobile ecosystem, and fulfilling our mission to create a safer internet for everyone."

As a digital leader, Ooredoo's digital solutions offer customers security and convenience, while accelerating Oman's wider digital transformation.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 18:45:06 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 10,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 6,33%
Capitalization 207 M 538 M 538 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-16.84%534
SOFTBANK CORP.3.40%55 706
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.13%50 003
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-15.42%31 451
MTN GROUP LIMITED-4.07%18 958
SAFARICOM PLC-30.30%9 077