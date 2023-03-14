Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-03-12
0.4500 OMR    0.00%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with UNICEF Oman to Promote Children's Rights

03/14/2023 | 03:05am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF); a cooperation in the area of protecting children's rights. The partnership aims to promote awareness of a variety of topics, including positive parenting and child development practices, bullying via a joint campaign, children's rights, climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015. The MoU also focuses on exploring the possibility of having an extended maternity leave policy in place at Ooredoo.

Ahmed Diwan, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said, "Being a leading telecommunications provider in Oman comes with a great social responsibility and this project is part of fulfilling that duty of care. We are looking forward to collaborating with UNICEF Oman and using our digital footprint to play a major role in contributing to children's rights and promoting an anti-bullying culture, as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle. We aim to raise awareness of and lead the conversation on these important topics for our society."

H.E. Sumaira Chowdhury, UNICEF Representative to the Sultanate of Oman said, "We aim to promote children's rights in several key areas and through various campaigns, channels and activities. The use of technology has been a real game changer when it comes to public outreach in this respect and we thank Ooredoo for their support. This partnership will enable us to use innovative, technology-based solutions to promote awareness about important and high-profile social topics."

UNICEF is an international intergovernmental organisation mandated by the United Nations General Assembly to advocate for the protection of children's rights, to help meet their basic needs and to expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

Ooredoo has always focused on having a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. The company has long been active in promoting and safeguarding the well-being of citizens and residents alike by protecting the online privacy and safety of children, which is aligned with the UNICEF global guidelines for industry on child online protection. Ooredoo has also been reaching out to parents across Oman to help them find ways to ensure everyone, including youngsters, are using the Internet safely, while protecting themselves against cyberbullying. Furthermore, the company's Goodwill initiative has been helping in upgrading and refurbishing a number of Al Wafa Centers for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Children.

To find out more about Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and its value-added products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 07:04:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 6,67%
Capitalization 293 M 761 M 761 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 OMR
Average target price 0,50 OMR
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG2.27%761
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.08%54 444
SOFTBANK CORP.3.97%54 192
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.14.20%26 330
MTN GROUP LIMITED-0.83%13 959
DIGI.COM3.00%10 864