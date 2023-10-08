Muscat, Oman

Fancy getting up to an extra 5GB of free data every time you use the Ooredoo App to top-up your prepaid credit? Well, Ooredoo has a special surprise: Every time you recharge your mobile number, you will earn a scratch gift card holding extra mobile internet or minutes! This means you will automatically get gigabytes or minutes of bonus data that you can use during the next 24 hours! In addition, the more you recharge, the more free data you'll get, because you've earned it! The Ooredoo Recharge and Win offer for prepaid customers is valid until 25 December 2023.

Ooredoo's recharge offer only applies to prepaid customers who use a valid bank card to top up their credit through the Ooredoo App. Customers are eligible for one reward voucher daily, with the bonus data being valid for 24 hours. After topping up, customers need to click on the scratch card on the Ooredoo App to redeem the offer within 24 hours of the recharge. The data is non-transferable and for local use only.

To subscribe or top up your prepaid credit, head to the award-winning Ooredoo App: https://ooapp.page.link/Kz3a . Or to find out more about becoming a Hala prepaid customer, or how to use the Ooredoo App to top up credit, visit www.ooredoo.om

Check out full details on the Recharge and Win offer here: www.ooredoo.om/RechargeAndWin