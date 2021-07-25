Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Provides Support to National COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Through Campaign

07/25/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Helping the community and supporting the Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat, Ooredoo provided logistic and ground support during the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign that took place at the Automobile Association. Part of the company's CSR programme 'Goodwill', the initiative lives out one of their core values of 'caring'.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'Vaccinations are an important part of protecting our society against COVID-19 and helping to keep the economy up and running. As an integral part of Omani society, it's our duty to support and assist the community whenever possible, and more so now. The Ministry of Health's efforts to roll out the vaccines as fast as possible has been amazing and we're proud to see members of our Ooredoo family on the ground providing support and lifting the burden of medical teams who are working hard to keep us all safe.'

From the start of the pandemic, Ooredoo has supported the community in various ways, such as donating medical testing supplies to the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, revamping its award-winning app to keep customers connected and providing support to the educational sector. Ooredoo places itself at the heart of the society and promotes the advancement of the Omani people, while fostering sustainable economic and social growth.

