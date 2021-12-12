Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Rounds Off Year with Partners for Team-Building Event

Continuing to keep its partners connected and engaged, Ooredoo recently held an end-of-year team-building event at Muscat's Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. During the gathering, its B2B Indirect Sales Channel partners were given the opportunity to network and discuss performance indicators, challenges and aspirations. Ooredoo also held an awards ceremony for its Best Partner and Best Performers, as well as reviewing its 2021 performance, and sharing its 2022 strategy and marketing insights.

The event was part of Ooredoo's ongoing commitment to reward its partners, including holding regional events, providing instant rewards, and sizable incentives. Ooredoo's network of dealers extends across the length and breadth of the Sultanate with representation in every Governorate and Wilayat. Ooredoo has also established 45 franchise stores to date, bringing their services even closer to customers. Today these concept stores provide the same comprehensive customer-centric products and value-added digital solutions customers have come to know from Ooredoo.

To find out more about Ooredoo's new products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit any of its 69 stores across Oman.