Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Rounds Off Year with Partners for Team-Building Event

12/12/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continuing to keep its partners connected and engaged, Ooredoo recently held an end-of-year team-building event at Muscat's Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. During the gathering, its B2B Indirect Sales Channel partners were given the opportunity to network and discuss performance indicators, challenges and aspirations. Ooredoo also held an awards ceremony for its Best Partner and Best Performers, as well as reviewing its 2021 performance, and sharing its 2022 strategy and marketing insights.

The event was part of Ooredoo's ongoing commitment to reward its partners, including holding regional events, providing instant rewards, and sizable incentives. Ooredoo's network of dealers extends across the length and breadth of the Sultanate with representation in every Governorate and Wilayat. Ooredoo has also established 45 franchise stores to date, bringing their services even closer to customers. Today these concept stores provide the same comprehensive customer-centric products and value-added digital solutions customers have come to know from Ooredoo.

To find out more about Ooredoo's new products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit any of its 69 stores across Oman.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 12:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
07:16aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Rounds Off Year with Partners for Team-Buil..
PU
12/08OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : No Data Left Behind with Ooredoo's Shahry Postpaid ..
PU
12/06OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Special Roaming Bundle for Football Fans ..
PU
12/05OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Named the Most Outstanding Telecoms Company..
PU
12/05Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company Saog Announces Resignation & Appointment of Boa..
CI
12/02OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Showcases the Power of Home Internet in Onl..
PU
12/01OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Special Roaming Bundle for Football Fans ..
PU
11/24OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Data Centre Claims Another Win at Comex E..
PU
11/22OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Experience the Spirit of the FIFA Arab Cub 2021 at ..
PU
11/21OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo's Springboard Programme Continues to Empowe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 265 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net Debt 2020 43,0 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 6,38%
Capitalization 227 M 588 M 588 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,35 OMR
Average target price 0,55 OMR
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-11.22%588
SOFTBANK CORP.15.24%61 829
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED39.52%55 189
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.81%40 320
MTN GROUP LIMITED162.50%17 833
SAFARICOM PLC10.36%13 402