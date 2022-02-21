Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Scoops Award for Best Telecommunications Company 2022

Acknowledging its pioneering role in the Sultanate's telecommunications industry, Ooredoo has been awarded winner for "Best Telecommunications Company Oman 2022" in the Middle East by the annual Global Business Magazine Awards 2022. Evaluated alongside over 10,000 companies, it's the latest in a string of awards Ooredoo has been given for digital innovation and transformation, which is demonstrated through an ever-evolving portfolio of fantastic digital products and services as well as an awesome digital-first customer experience.

Guided by its vision to enrich people's lives, Ooredoo has made it its mission to leverage the power of communications to stimulate economic and social development. As such, it continues to provide an enhanced experience for both the Ooredoo family and its customers across the Sultanate, positioning itself as one of Oman's most recognised and admired companies and a cornerstone of the community. Meanwhile, it continues to stay ahead of the curve by introducing new ways to hone and improve communications and cater to the needs of an ever-evolving market.