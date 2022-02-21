Log in
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Scoops Award for Best Telecommunications Company 2022

02/21/2022
Acknowledging its pioneering role in the Sultanate's telecommunications industry, Ooredoo has been awarded winner for "Best Telecommunications Company Oman 2022" in the Middle East by the annual Global Business Magazine Awards 2022. Evaluated alongside over 10,000 companies, it's the latest in a string of awards Ooredoo has been given for digital innovation and transformation, which is demonstrated through an ever-evolving portfolio of fantastic digital products and services as well as an awesome digital-first customer experience.

Guided by its vision to enrich people's lives, Ooredoo has made it its mission to leverage the power of communications to stimulate economic and social development. As such, it continues to provide an enhanced experience for both the Ooredoo family and its customers across the Sultanate, positioning itself as one of Oman's most recognised and admired companies and a cornerstone of the community. Meanwhile, it continues to stay ahead of the curve by introducing new ways to hone and improve communications and cater to the needs of an ever-evolving market.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 233 M 606 M 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-5.79%606
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.69%59 026
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.22%54 270
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-25.13%29 491
MTN GROUP LIMITED7.04%21 821
SAFARICOM PLC0.00%13 367