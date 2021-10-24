Log in
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Supports Eidaad Internship Through Training Opportunities

10/24/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Inspiring the nation's future business leaders, Ooredoo has joined hands with the Ministry of Education and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to train students participating in the Eidaad internship programme. Starting in September 2021, final year students from colleges and universities across Oman have the chance to spend nine months at the Ooredoo HQ and learn key skills before they enter full-time employment. Eidaad is designed to helps the interns gain real-world experience prior to graduation, teaching key skills including leadership, teamwork and creativity along with technical skills to give them an advantage in the competitive jobs market.

Amaal Al Lawati, Chief People Officer at Ooredoo said, "With more job seekers entering the market, the Eidaad program aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by giving the students a real-life experience. Lasting the length of a full academic year, Ooredoo experts from various departments will offer an industrial exchange of knowledge and provide them with the skills that will last a lifetime."

Always looking for ways to support the youth of Oman, the participating students will work together with Ooredoo's experienced teams across all areas of the company, taking part in social events, company-wide activities and CSR initiatives. The telecoms company remains dedicated to the development and creation of opportunities for young Omanis enabling them to fulfil their career potential and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 12:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
