Street food vending is a way for low-income families and job seekers to earn an income and contribute to the livelihoods of their households. Ooredoo is committed to supporting these micro-entrepreneurs. To ensure they and their products are not hampered or damaged by the sun, a team representing Goodwill, Ooredoo's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, recently travelled to Al Jabal Al Akhdar to distribute branded shades to street vendors in the area. The event was organised in collaboration with the Municipality of Al Jabal Al Akhdar and under the auspices of the Wali of Al Jabal Al Akhdar and municipality members.

Ooredoo always aims to give back to communities and by supporting regulated street trading activities initiated by Omani women and men, they help them to drive growth for their families. This in turn creates a positive impact on the local community and economy. Some of these vendors provide a unique local culinary experience or just sell tea, coffee, and water to people passing by on their road trip while others sell handicrafts and even harvest fruits, such as pomegranates, peaches, grapes, garlic and more - depending on the season. Whatever they are selling, it all contributes to Oman's thriving small business sector.

The initiative of Ooredoo to support Omani micro-entrepreneurs started this year in Salalah during the Khareef season and took place in Al Buraimi during the company's annual Goodwill Journey. Ooredoo's Goodwill programme covers various CSR activities and initiatives, enabling the company to make a difference in the communities it serves. Over ten thousand Omani women have benefitted from several initiatives, including Ooredoo's women-dedicated incubators. These learning hubs support them in developing skills and setting up businesses in information technology, beauty, cooking, sewing, and handicrafts. Through such initiatives, Ooredoo is a catalyst for building a supportive ecosystem and empowering Omani women and men with skills, visibility, and a network.

