Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Oman Broadband Team Up to Provide Fixed Internet to Remote Areas

09/24/2020 | 09:10am EDT

As part of an initiative under the auspices of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Ooredoo and Oman Broadband (OBB) have signed an agreement to connect remote regions with high-speed fixed broadband internet. Under the agreement, the parties will provide quality satellite bitstream to previously underserved areas in a number of governates across the Sultanate. The project is part of Oman's Vision 2040, the gateway to becoming a developed country under His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy and society.

Ian Dench, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Oman, said, 'Transforming the digital landscape of Oman is our focus and we want customers across the country to be able to enjoy the internet with us. This agreement with the TRA and Oman Broadband will allow us to ramp up telecom services in rural areas, providing an environment for growth and a further boost to the economy.'

Omar bin Abdullah Al Qutbi, Senior Executive Manager of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority added, 'Our mission is to work with partners in various sectors to achieve the collective objective of providing communication services to all regions in the Sultanate, eliminating the digital gap between urban and rural areas. With this latest agreement, together with Ooredoo and Oman Broadband, we aim to provide service to approximately 325 villages, though we hope to build on these efforts and eventually deliver such services throughout Oman.'

Bader bin Saud Al Zaidi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Oman Broadband, also commented, 'The signing of this partnership came as a result of the ongoing collaboration between Oman Broadband Company and the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority to achieve the objectives of the National Broadband Strategy, and to bridge the existing digital gap in the rural areas of the Sultanate. Oman Broadband will unlock the potential in these areas through the adaptation of the latest satellite technology using Ka Band Spectrum. We are delighted to see Ooredoo Oman as the first service provider contributing towards the success of this initiative and we hope to partner with the rest of Internet Service Providers in the sultanate to ensure that the beneficiaries obtain the freedom of choice through our open access network'.

As data experience leaders, Ooredoo has played a key role in supporting the government in achieving their digital transformation goals. The telecoms company continues to partner with organisations to develop the best solutions to enrich the digital lives of all. And through network, technological and solutions investment, Ooredoo helps to position the country as an active player in the global race towards digital innovation.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 13:09:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 714 M 714 M
Net income 2020 35,0 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 253 M 656 M 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Saud bin Nasser Faleh Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-25.95%656
SOFTBANK CORP.-12.95%57 293
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.80%32 165
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.47.98%30 093
SAFARICOM PLC-4.76%11 078
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-8.28%9 576
