Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Unveils New iPhone 13, Donating Profits to Cyclone Shaheen Relief Efforts

Ooredoo Oman celebrated the arrival of the new iPhone 13 with a special event at Al Araimi Boulevard, where shoppers enjoyed an outdoor movie on the mall's rooftop, as well as a host of raffle draws and prizes. Providing access to the latest and most sought-after technology on the market, customers have the option to purchase their device in instalments or even trade in their old handsets with the iPhone 13 at attractive prices. What's more, all profits will be donated to families in the Al Batinah region who were affected by Cyclone Shaheen.

The latest in Apple's iPhone line-up, the new device is fitted with a beautifully crafted dual 12MP camera system, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone to date.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit https://eshop.ooredoo.om/.