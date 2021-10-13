Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo and Huawei Embark on a Joint Mission to Advance Digital Talent Development

Ooredoo Oman, one of the largest communication service providers in the Sultanate, and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for talent development. The partnership, which builds on a long-term relationship between the two parties, intends to increase Ooredoo's internal digital capabilities, particularly as it works to expand its 5G roadmap while ensuring a seamless transition towards new technologies.

As part of its mission to build a fully connected and intelligent world, Huawei invests in digital talent development all over the world, aiming to help contribute to digital empowerment. Meanwhile, Ooredoo dedicates considerable resources to nurture talented individuals and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a competitive market and meet the country's evolving communications needs. With a growing number of partnerships and collaborations, it is placing Oman firmly in the global race towards digital innovation.