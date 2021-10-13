Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo and Huawei Embark on a Joint Mission to Advance Digital Talent Development

10/13/2021
Ooredoo Oman, one of the largest communication service providers in the Sultanate, and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for talent development. The partnership, which builds on a long-term relationship between the two parties, intends to increase Ooredoo's internal digital capabilities, particularly as it works to expand its 5G roadmap while ensuring a seamless transition towards new technologies.

As part of its mission to build a fully connected and intelligent world, Huawei invests in digital talent development all over the world, aiming to help contribute to digital empowerment. Meanwhile, Ooredoo dedicates considerable resources to nurture talented individuals and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a competitive market and meet the country's evolving communications needs. With a growing number of partnerships and collaborations, it is placing Oman firmly in the global race towards digital innovation.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 258 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 246 M 639 M 639 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-3.57%639
SOFTBANK CORP.17.32%62 658
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED34.79%49 929
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.48%41 029
MTN GROUP LIMITED138.41%17 287
SAFARICOM PLC22.19%15 123