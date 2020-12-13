Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo and Ministry of Social Development Unite to Create Awareness on Women's Rights with ‘ Qari Ayna' Campaign

Continuing its efforts to empower Omani women, Ooredoo recently joined hands with the Ministry of Social Development's Department of Women's Affairs, to be the official sponsor for an awareness campaign condemning violence against women. Entitled 'Qari Ayna', the campaign is in line with the work of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which aims to address population issues and help countries achieve their development goals. Held between 25th November and 10th December, the initiative included a series of thought-provoking social media messages focusing on enhancing the status of women, and is part of Ooredoo's CSR programme, Goodwill.

Amaal Hussain Al Lawati, Chief People Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'Ooredoo Goodwill continues to focus on empowering women and supporting their growth and development in as many ways as we possibly can. We are honoured to be part of this global campaign and defend women's rights, as well as emphasizing equality in line with the vision of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. We will continue to support Omani women and provide them with ample opportunities to better their future and prosper in society.'

Wadhha bint Salim Al Alawi, Department Head of women's affairs department at the Ministry of Social Development, said: 'During the past 50 years, the Sultanate has been able to instil women's rights in all fields, and to provide them with opportunities for growth and development on both a professional and personal level. Together, as part of Oman's 2040 vision, it is our duty to continue providing for women and allowing them to have their voices heard in society.'

Ooredoo supports a number of initiatives promoting women's empowerment in society and in the workforce, including its long-running Springboard programme and women's incubators. It also recently held a special online skill-building session for female entrepreneurs as part of its celebrations for Omani Women's Day.