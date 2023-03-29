Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo and Shell Oman Marketing Company launch one-of-a-kind Customer Promotion

Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo has partnered with Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG, to launch a unique customer promotion to win exciting gifts; from on-net calls to social and local data. On purchasing Shell Helix Lubricants, customers will receive a voucher card and the code simply needs to be entered into the Ooredoo App to redeem one of the great prizes available. The promotion will take place at all Shell service stations across Oman from 7 March to 30 April 2023.

Ooredoo is transforming the digital landscape of Oman with an extensive list of value-added telecommunications solutions, fast and seamless network coverage across Oman, and the cutting edge in digital services. In addition to its multi-award winning App, Ooredoo's stores, dealers and franchises cover every corner of Oman, staying connected to customers wherever they are.

Commenting on this latest in a long-standing series of ventures with Shell in the B2B and B2C spheres, Ahmed Diwan, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said, "Ooredoo has always put the customer first and this latest promotion is just one more way we are upgrading their world with superior digital services and rewards. We're delighted to be partnering with Shell Oman Marketing Company; to mutually provide amazing value and an unmatched experience, and we look forward to future ventures together."

Khalid Al Awaisi, General Manager Mobility, Shell Oman, said, "We are excited to partner with Ooredoo in a campaign to delight our customers. This is a great opportunity for our customers to earn rewards for their loyalty to our brand. We are constantly seeking ways to enrich our customers' journeys and this partnership is an extension of that commitment."

Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream business providing Retail, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services. It has a network of 206 retail service stations. It also has a portfolio of lubricants, including carbon neutral lubricants, which is in line with Oman's National strategy for an orderly transition to net zero.

Customers buying a Shell Helix 4L pack will be able to enjoy this exciting promotion. To find out more about Ooredoo, head to the multi award-winning Ooredoo App, connect online at www.ooredoo.om, contact them using their social media channels, or head to one of the stores countrywide.