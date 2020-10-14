Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo and data2cloud Launch Ultimate All-in-One Email and Collaboration Platform

Muscat, Oman

Equipping businesses with latest technology to suit their evolving needs, Ooredoo, along with its subsidiary, data2cloud, has launched an all-in-one cloud-based email collaboration solution. Ooredoo Mail is a locally hosted and fully integrated solution for companies of all sizes, featuring a mail server, web client, collaboration suite, and an office suite offering documents, spreadsheets and presentations tools, all secure and protracted by antivirus, antispam and more, along with full flexibility and scalability. With its native support for Outlook and robust antispam and archiving capabilities, along with competitive pricing, Ooredoo Mail is the ideal choice for business looking to be digital.

Already trusted by some government organisations and large corporations in Oman, thanks to its cloud infrastructure, Ooredoo Mail offers a comprehensive and centralised account administration. Perfectly scalable to suit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) too, it can be offered to as few as 5 users per account.

'Email remains the most widely used business application, and its use has significantly increased with working from home becoming the new norm. Email has evolved from simple text and small attachment capacity to rich content and large attachments. While the offerings have evolved, the choice of having an innovative solution that compares to the better-known providers hasn't really been available to smaller entities, never mind a locally-hosted solution,' said Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business & Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo. 'With Ooredoo Mail, customers now have a state of art, fully integrated, locally hosted and managed cloud-based email and collaboration suite designed to suit their specific needs. It's all part of Ooredoo's aim to be data experience leaders.'

A subsidiary of Ooredoo, data2cloud offers all kinds of organisations, including government, local enterprises, and SMEs, with cutting-edge cloud computing services. A virtual 'office in the sky', data2cloud uses Ooredoo's reliable network and world-class infrastructure to give businesses the chance to further elevate their cloud operations with cost-effective solutions and flexible consumption-based payment plans, backed by world-class Service Level Agreements.