Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo announces the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G is now available for pre-order across Oman

Ooredoo announced today that the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G is now available for pre-order for customers across Oman until 4th February. Every customer who places their pre-order for devices, part of the latest next-generation product range, will also receive a free gift worth up to OMR 109.80, in addition to a Samsung 25w Super-Fast Charging Travel Adapter and Samsung Care+ coverage for one year, to further enhance their Galaxy experience.

'The operators we work alongside have always been fundamental partners during the pre-order and rollout phases of our newest flagships. Their support and invaluable contributions are very much appreciated, and we are excited once again to share our success with them in the countries where we operate,' said Osman Albora, Senior Director - Mobile Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics. 'At Samsung, we are eager to begin 2021 by presenting Galaxy enthusiasts with brand new products and offers that they deserve and expect. As such, we are delighted that everyone can now place their pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 Series 5G, which combines iconic design, pro-grade camera capabilities, premium viewing, and powerful connectivity to make everyday epic.'

'Ooredoo strives to deliver the latest, most coveted devices that enhance our customers' lifestyles. As such, we're delighted to introduce the combination of Samsung technology and our incredible 5G network, and we expect to see phenomenal demand for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G among our decerning customer base,' said Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Branding, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo.

Specially made for the way we live today, the Galaxy S21 Series 5G empowers consumers to share their world and connect with the things and people that matter most. Comprising the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, these next-generation flagships bring together innovative technology and features from the Galaxy Ecosystem to make every moment epic and ensure life is easier for everybody.

Galaxy S21 5G & Galaxy S21+ 5G

Delivering intelligent displays, all-new video innovations, design, and streamlined experiences powered by SmartThings, the Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G represent a new chapter in immersive smartphone experiences. The very best viewing experience and super-smooth scrolling is offered throughout every single interaction with an edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, and the dynamic refresh rate adjusts automatically from 48-120Hz, optimizing power consumption based on the content being viewed at any given time. When shooting 8K video, moments will never be missed as photos can still be taken in 33MP high resolution. Photos and videos can be captured simultaneously using Single Take, backed with AI processing. What's more, the Contour Cut Camera Design is totally new, iconic, and seamlessly integrated into both devices' frame. In addition to that, Galaxy devices can be tracked and located with Smart Things Find app - even when they are offline.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

*Disclaimer: For customers purchasing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S Pen is sold separately from the device and can be acquired through all Samsung retail stores and authorized online channels.

