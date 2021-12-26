Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's B2B App Offers Innovative Solutions to Keep Businesses Running Smoothly

Helping businesses thrive in a digital world, Ooredoo's B2B App offers a wide range of functions to keep them connected and in control. With constant upgrades and enhancements, the award-winning digital self-service channel is designed to make business people's lives easier, providing them with a central online point for real time monitoring, management and administrative tasks, handled quickly and efficiently, at the touch of a button.

Free to all Ooredoo business customers with 24/7 access, the app provides two secured log-in access levels. Employees are able to view their own accounts, pay personal bills, top-up credit and add roaming services. Meanwhile, administrators have access to a vast range of options, including management of bundles and add-ons, the ability to bar/unbar telecom lines and more. With extra speeds, increased data, and a whole host of other benefits, Ooredoo's range of B2B services are helping businesses 'Be Digital', while making their lives easier, no matter the circumstances.

The app can be downloaded for free at Ooredoo.om/BizApp.