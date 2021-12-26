Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Oman
  Muscat Exchange
  Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG
  News
  Summary
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's B2B App Offers Innovative Solutions to Keep Businesses Running Smoothly

12/26/2021 | 07:57am EST
Helping businesses thrive in a digital world, Ooredoo's B2B App offers a wide range of functions to keep them connected and in control. With constant upgrades and enhancements, the award-winning digital self-service channel is designed to make business people's lives easier, providing them with a central online point for real time monitoring, management and administrative tasks, handled quickly and efficiently, at the touch of a button.

Free to all Ooredoo business customers with 24/7 access, the app provides two secured log-in access levels. Employees are able to view their own accounts, pay personal bills, top-up credit and add roaming services. Meanwhile, administrators have access to a vast range of options, including management of bundles and add-ons, the ability to bar/unbar telecom lines and more. With extra speeds, increased data, and a whole host of other benefits, Ooredoo's range of B2B services are helping businesses 'Be Digital', while making their lives easier, no matter the circumstances.

The app can be downloaded for free at Ooredoo.om/BizApp.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 12:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 238 M 620 M 620 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 241 M 626 M 627 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 OMR
Average target price 0,43 OMR
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-5.61%626
SOFTBANK CORP.11.79%59 423
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED32.94%53 035
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.14.85%37 699
MTN GROUP LIMITED180.71%19 622
SAFARICOM PLC16.79%14 166