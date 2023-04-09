Advanced search
    ORDS   OM0000003968

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-04-05
0.4200 OMR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Goodwill Journey Ends with Qaranqasho Events for Hundreds of Children in Oman

04/09/2023 | 06:16am EDT
Muscat, Oman

Marking the end of Ooredoo's 19th Goodwill Journey, the meaningful community-based initiative taking place during Ramadan every year, the company held a fun-filled Qaranqasho event for hundreds of children in Nakhal. Qaranqasho marks the 14th night of the Holy Month of Ramadan and is traditionally celebrated with the distribution of sweets and gifts to children. The event, held in cooperation with the Omani Women Association in Nakhl and under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh bin Salim Al Busaidi, the Wali of Nakhal, included fun activities, gifts and prizes for children, as well as a host of entertainment.

And bringing smiles to even more children, a second event also took place in Mall of Muscat, attended by families of all ages. With entertainment and fun-filled activities, including gifts and sweets for kids, it proved hugely popular and drew large crowds to share in this special celebration during Ramadan.

The Goodwill Journey is Ooredoo's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Held every year since 2005, it provides communities with sustainable support, donations and smiles, and has a positive impact on people's lives, livelihoods and the economy.

For more information on Ooredoo's 19th Goodwill Journey, head to the company's social media platforms, or visit www.ooredoo.om

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 267 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 7,14%
Capitalization 273 M 710 M 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Nasser Al-Yaarubi Business Controller Finance Director
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-4.55%710
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.03%53 989
SOFTBANK CORP.0.71%53 659
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.03%29 270
MTN GROUP LIMITED1.59%12 821
DIGI.COM10.00%11 725
