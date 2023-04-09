Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Goodwill Journey Ends with Qaranqasho Events for Hundreds of Children in Oman

Muscat, Oman

Marking the end of Ooredoo's 19th Goodwill Journey, the meaningful community-based initiative taking place during Ramadan every year, the company held a fun-filled Qaranqasho event for hundreds of children in Nakhal. Qaranqasho marks the 14th night of the Holy Month of Ramadan and is traditionally celebrated with the distribution of sweets and gifts to children. The event, held in cooperation with the Omani Women Association in Nakhl and under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh bin Salim Al Busaidi, the Wali of Nakhal, included fun activities, gifts and prizes for children, as well as a host of entertainment.

And bringing smiles to even more children, a second event also took place in Mall of Muscat, attended by families of all ages. With entertainment and fun-filled activities, including gifts and sweets for kids, it proved hugely popular and drew large crowds to share in this special celebration during Ramadan.

The Goodwill Journey is Ooredoo's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Held every year since 2005, it provides communities with sustainable support, donations and smiles, and has a positive impact on people's lives, livelihoods and the economy.

For more information on Ooredoo's 19th Goodwill Journey, head to the company's social media platforms, or visit www.ooredoo.om