Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15 Now Comes with 32GB of Internet

Continuing to upgrade its products and services to suit customers' needs, Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15 now offers more value, and more fun, than ever. The popular postpaid plan now includes 32GB of internet of which 8GB is for social, in addition to an extra 1GB of roaming data and unlimited local calls, all for just OMR 15. Giving its customers plenty of access to all their favourite apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and Facebook, without eating into their regular data, it's another way Ooredoo is enriching customers' digital lives.

Ooredoo's Shahry Endless plans offer greater benefits and more choice than ever. With never ending internet, unlimited local voice and so much more, the contract-free plans offer the ultimate convenience, flexibility and fun. Upgrade or downgrade, swap and repeat, whenever and however it suits. Available through the app or the eShop, Ooredoo's Shahry postpaid plans make it easier than ever to work, chat or play.