Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG

OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

(ORDS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15 Now Comes with 32GB of Internet

02/16/2021 | 02:19am EST
Continuing to upgrade its products and services to suit customers' needs, Ooredoo's Shahry Endless 15 now offers more value, and more fun, than ever. The popular postpaid plan now includes 32GB of internet of which 8GB is for social, in addition to an extra 1GB of roaming data and unlimited local calls, all for just OMR 15. Giving its customers plenty of access to all their favourite apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and Facebook, without eating into their regular data, it's another way Ooredoo is enriching customers' digital lives.

Ooredoo's Shahry Endless plans offer greater benefits and more choice than ever. With never ending internet, unlimited local voice and so much more, the contract-free plans offer the ultimate convenience, flexibility and fun. Upgrade or downgrade, swap and repeat, whenever and however it suits. Available through the app or the eShop, Ooredoo's Shahry postpaid plans make it easier than ever to work, chat or play.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 6,74%
Capitalization 266 M 690 M 690 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,47 OMR
Last Close Price 0,41 OMR
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Charles Dench Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG4.08%690
SOFTBANK CORP.10.98%63 953
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED16.59%44 591
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-6.96%26 980
SAFARICOM PLC14.01%14 291
MTN GROUP LIMITED25.50%9 399
