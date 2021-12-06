Log in
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Special Roaming Bundle for Football Fans at FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar Just Got Even Better

12/06/2021
Heading to Qatar for the FIFA Arab Cup? Then share more of the goals and more of the fun, with Ooredoo's enhanced Qatar Passport Weekly bundle. Fans can now get unlimited data for just OMR 5, so that friends and loved ones back home can also soak up the atmosphere and excitement, with no limits. Valid from 30 November to 30 December 2021, all prepaid and postpaid subscribers will also be able to enjoy 'Roam Like Home' and get local voice rates on roaming, applicable to both local calls and calling back to Oman.

Ooredoo's Passport bundles offer a fantastic data and voice experience. Available for all Hala and Shahry users, there's no better way to enjoy stress-free travel, with extra data to a huge range of popular destinations, at no added cost.

Customers can subscribe through the Ooredoo app, or through USSD by dialling *141*401 # for postpaid or *141*501# for prepaid. Customers should check they have received a confirmation SMS before starting to use the bundle.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 265 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net Debt 2020 43,0 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 6,38%
Capitalization 233 M 605 M 605 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 794
Free-Float 39,0%
Managers and Directors
Noor Al Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Razzaq Al-Balushi Chief Financial Officer
Amjad B. M. bin Ahmed Al-Busaidi Chairman
Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri Chief Technology & Information Officer
Said bin Faraj bin Said Al-Rabeea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAOG-8.67%605
SOFTBANK CORP.18.37%63 644
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED41.05%56 142
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.2.93%38 757
MTN GROUP LIMITED177.12%18 699
SAFARICOM PLC8.18%13 169