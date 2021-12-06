Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo's Special Roaming Bundle for Football Fans at FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar Just Got Even Better

Heading to Qatar for the FIFA Arab Cup? Then share more of the goals and more of the fun, with Ooredoo's enhanced Qatar Passport Weekly bundle. Fans can now get unlimited data for just OMR 5, so that friends and loved ones back home can also soak up the atmosphere and excitement, with no limits. Valid from 30 November to 30 December 2021, all prepaid and postpaid subscribers will also be able to enjoy 'Roam Like Home' and get local voice rates on roaming, applicable to both local calls and calling back to Oman.

Ooredoo's Passport bundles offer a fantastic data and voice experience. Available for all Hala and Shahry users, there's no better way to enjoy stress-free travel, with extra data to a huge range of popular destinations, at no added cost.

Customers can subscribe through the Ooredoo app, or through USSD by dialling *141*401 # for postpaid or *141*501# for prepaid. Customers should check they have received a confirmation SMS before starting to use the bundle.